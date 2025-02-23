Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.72. 869,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,278,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $503,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,347.58. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 418.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $11,071,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

