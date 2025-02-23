Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 4.7 %

CWAN stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,338.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

