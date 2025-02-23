Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.25. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 4,192,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,509,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDE. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

