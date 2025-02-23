Coeur Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 40,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 956% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,855 call options.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 10.7 %

CDE opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.59. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

