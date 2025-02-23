Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $68.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,692,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Comerica by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Comerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after acquiring an additional 492,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

