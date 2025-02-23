CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CommScope by 109.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in CommScope by 1,005.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

