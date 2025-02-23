Comparing Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hengan International Group and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 17.41% 30.78% 12.65%

Volatility and Risk

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hengan International Group and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hengan International Group and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.36 billion 0.97 $395.71 million N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $2.25 billion N/A $421.25 million $2.00 27.77

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hengan International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats Hengan International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

