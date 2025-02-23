Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanara MedTech and Anteris Technologies Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Anteris Technologies Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $64.99 million 4.53 -$4.30 million ($0.99) -34.03 Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 109.37 N/A N/A N/A

Anteris Technologies Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Anteris Technologies Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -10.71% -19.86% -10.91% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats Sanara MedTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

