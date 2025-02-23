Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $204.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

