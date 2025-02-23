Contrasting CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) & Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN)

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and CG Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A $260,000.00 N/A N/A CG Oncology $200,000.00 10,588.57 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

Silexion Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CG Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silexion Therapeutics and CG Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silexion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11

Silexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 965.21%. CG Oncology has a consensus target price of $65.14, suggesting a potential upside of 133.91%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.43% CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36%

Summary

CG Oncology beats Silexion Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

