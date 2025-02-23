Contrasting Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) & AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eshallgo and AerCap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 AerCap 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

AerCap has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given AerCap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AerCap is more favorable than Eshallgo.

This table compares Eshallgo and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A AerCap 32.38% 13.98% 3.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eshallgo and AerCap”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.38 $10,000.00 N/A N/A AerCap $7.58 billion 2.65 $3.14 billion $12.62 8.06

AerCap has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Summary

AerCap beats Eshallgo on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. Further, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. The company had a portfolio of owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

