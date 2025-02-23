Contrasting Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) & Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Toro and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.76% 3.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Toro and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $80.63 million 0.63 $140.64 million $1.06 2.52 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 2.86 $193.63 million $2.56 7.08

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Toro has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Toro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

