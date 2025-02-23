Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,735 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 693,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after purchasing an additional 656,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

