Critical Analysis: Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust -12.87% -22.67% -3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $250,000.00 326.26 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Service Properties Trust $1.87 billion 0.24 -$32.78 million ($1.47) -1.83

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunrise Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunrise Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 2 1 3.33 Service Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.17%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

