Critical Survey: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Modiv Industrial and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modiv Industrial
|6.72%
|1.42%
|0.61%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|24.05%
|23.12%
|6.51%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Volatility and Risk
Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Modiv Industrial and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Modiv Industrial
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|0
|3
|6
|1
|2.80
Modiv Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $73.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Modiv Industrial and Equity LifeStyle Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modiv Industrial
|$46.94 million
|3.00
|-$6.61 million
|($0.11)
|-132.85
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|$1.53 billion
|8.26
|$367.01 million
|$1.95
|33.83
Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Modiv Industrial on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
