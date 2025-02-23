CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.