CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,612,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,485,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 4.4 %

CYBR stock opened at $383.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.