DA Davidson Predicts Higher Earnings for Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Xue now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

