Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $70.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Celanese by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Celanese by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Celanese by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.