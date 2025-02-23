Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($3.03) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.21. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 212 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £653.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.
Ibstock Company Profile
