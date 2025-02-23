Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($3.03) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.21. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 212 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £653.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Ibstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.