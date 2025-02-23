Devon Energy’s (DVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

