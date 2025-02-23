Dillard’s (DDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Dillard’s to post earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

DDS stock opened at $483.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $25.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

