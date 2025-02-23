Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $134.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

