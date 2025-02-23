Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $96.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after acquiring an additional 759,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

