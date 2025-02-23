Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $155.23 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $596.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.