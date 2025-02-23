Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $29.53. Dropbox shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 3,616,850 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,602.60. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195 over the last 90 days. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,065,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dropbox by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,563 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,239,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,670,000 after acquiring an additional 365,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dropbox by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

