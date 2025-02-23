Dropbox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 15,088 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 327% compared to the average volume of 3,532 put options.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Dropbox Stock Down 16.2 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,238 shares of company stock worth $26,680,195. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 944,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 124,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 228,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.