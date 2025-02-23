Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.80 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

DNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

