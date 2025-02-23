Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ELAN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

