Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELAN. UBS Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.02 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

