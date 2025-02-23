Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 306.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.