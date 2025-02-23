Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 4,587 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingevity by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NGVT opened at $46.11 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

