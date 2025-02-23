Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Encompass Health worth $27,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.