Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,346,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,775.76. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $332.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $275.02 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

