Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CP Q2 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.32 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

