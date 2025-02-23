Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MGY Q1 Earnings

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

