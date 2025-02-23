Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 126,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Essent Group by 163.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 81.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

