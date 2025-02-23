Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Etsy were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 740.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,497 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.