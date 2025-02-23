Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.10.

Talen Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,984,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

