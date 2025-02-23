eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.98. eXp World shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 269,473 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,339,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,504,690.13. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 411,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

