Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 397,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $668,579.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,585.36. The trade was a 3.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

