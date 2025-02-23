Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

