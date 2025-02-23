Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 14% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.79 ($1.00). 52,022,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the average session volume of 5,060,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.71. The company has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
