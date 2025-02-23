F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 37,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 69,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

