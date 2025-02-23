Financial Analysis: Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) versus Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.10% 0.14% 0.01% Hannover Rück 8.78% 19.44% 3.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Hannover Rück, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hannover Rück 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hannover Rück shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Hannover Rück”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.10 billion 0.61 $1.21 billion $0.32 183.82 Hannover Rück $26.47 billion 1.17 $1.97 billion $3.38 12.63

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Wealth Solutions. Hannover Rück is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Wealth Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Rück has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannover Rück pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannover Rück is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.