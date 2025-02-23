Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $49.75. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 2,746,105 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,588.81. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 682,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 493,709 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Five9 by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 654,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Five9 by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Five9 by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.44, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

