Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 159.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,234,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2,580.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,777 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,548,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 160,137 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 632,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,071,000.

Shares of FLHY stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1312 per share. This is a boost from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

