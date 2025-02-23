Freightos (CRGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Freightos to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Freightos has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Freightos had a negative net margin of 71.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. On average, analysts expect Freightos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freightos Stock Down 1.0 %

Freightos stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Freightos has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

