Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDP stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

