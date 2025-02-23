Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 71,595 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,595 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 159,966 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 918.1% during the 2nd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 51,082 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 2,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $134.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

